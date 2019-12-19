FREDDIE B. MOORE May 15, 1936 - Dec. 15, 2019

ELKHART — Freddie B. Moore, 83, of Elkhart, died Sunday, Dec.15, 2019, at Riverside Village.
She was born May 15, 1936, in Osceola, Arkansas to Mack and Gertrude (Thomas) Smith who both preceded her in death. She was married June 4, 1957, to Harry Moore who also preceded her in death.
She leaves to cherish her memory daughter Leenetric (Mike) Brown; son Elder Don Duwayne (Anita) Williams; her sister, Willa Bea Sanders; three brothers, Will Johnson Jr., Oscar Lee Johnson and Ellis Lee Johnson along with a host of other relatives and friends.
A celebration of her life will be at noon Saturday, Dec. 21, at Canaan Baptist Church, Elkhart. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to noon at Canaan Baptist.
Burial will follow after services in Prairie Street Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted with Alford’s Mortuary.
