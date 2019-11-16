FRED TALLEY June 20, 1934 - Nov. 12, 2019

SALTVILLE, Va. — Fred “Jerdy” Talley, 85, passed away at his Virginia home Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019.
Fred worked at Miles Laboratories for 46 years, until his retirement in 1997.
He enjoyed spending most of his time in his home town of Saltville after his retirement.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Vivian Talley, wife Shirley Bays Talley and brother, Charles “Pug” Talley.
Fred is survived by his son, Jeff Talley and wife Penny of Saltville; daughter Vicki Talley of Elkhart; sister Dorothy “Dopy” King of Glade Spring, Virginia; grandsons Jason Talley and Cainen Talley-Fisher; and granddaughter Jenni McGettigan.
Funeral services and celebration of life will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville.
The family will receive friends from 12:30 until 2 p.m. Saturday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Judes Childrens Hospital.
Online condolences may be made at drhendersonfuneralhome.com
The Henderson Funeral Home in Saltville is honored to be serving the Fred “Jerdy” Talley family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.