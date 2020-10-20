ELKHART — Fred L. Adams, 87, of Elkhart passed away peacefully and went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital surrounded by his family.
He was born on July 5, 1933, in Toledo, Ohio, to Russell and Helen (Mauss) Adams. On March 1, 1957, he married the love of his life Berdine (Malone) Adams in Elkhart. She survives along with three children, Gregg (Tane) Adams of Goshen, Mitchell Adams of Bremen and Christine (Richard) Moskowitz of Elkhart. He has four grandchildren, Rachel (Eric) Dickison, Chelsea (Ryan) Russo, Erica Moskowitz and Dmitri “Dima” (Rachel) Adams; and five great-grandchildren, Aiden and Emma Dickison, and Hailey and Olivia Russo.
