CRAWFORDSVILLE -- Fred David Corbin, 80, died Oct. 9, 2019.
Fred was born to Madge Carman Corbin and David Corbin in Crawfordsville. Both have preceded him in death, as has his brother, Jack Corbin. Surviving are his wife, Judith Shearer Corbin, his son, Chris, and his grandchildren, Karli and Tony of Elkhart.
He was a 1957 graduate of Crawfordsville High School and thereafter served in the United States Air Force. He then was employed at Excel Industries in Elkhart in the Management Information Systems Department for most of his career. Also, in Elkhart, he managed the Elkhart Jazz Assemblage, and a “for kicks” big band for many years. He was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Elkhart.
He and his wife retired to Crawfordsville in 2010, where they have resided since, and has been a member of St. John's Episcopal Church of Crawfordsville.
A memorial service will be held 10 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16, at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 212 S. Green St., Crawfordsville.
Hunt & Son Funeral Home is serving the family. Online condolences may be made at www.huntandson.com.
