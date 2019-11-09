FRANKLIN M. HILL Aug. 20, 1940 - Nov. 6, 2019

ELKHART — Franklin M. Hill, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday evening, Nov. 6, 2019, at his home in Elkhart.
Franklin was born in Sharon County, West Virginia, on Aug. 20, 1940.
Surviving is his wife of 53 years, Dorothy L. (Mann) Hill; four sons, Frank (Kristen) Hill Jr., Keith L. Hill, Gerald (Dawn) Hill and Steve (Amber Dawson) Hill; as well as nine grandchildren and several great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Luella, and stepfather, George Bresenham.
Frank worked as the plant manager for many years at Camper Products; after they closed he began working at a custodian at Elkhart Memorial High School for 17 years. He and Dorothy lived in Lake Placid, Florida, for 11 years, where he was known there as the bicycle man, for fixing bicycles.
Per his wishes, cremation was chosen under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart.
