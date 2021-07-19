Franklin Douglas Clark, 77, a resident of Findlay, Ohio, and husband of Betty J. Clark, passed away to be with the Lord on July 15, 2021, at Birchaven Village after a short illness.
He was born Jan. 27, 1944, in McDowell County, West Virginia, to the late Thomas P. and Dorthy V. Clark. He leaves behind a brother and his wife, Pastor Tommy R. and Donna E. Clark of Findlay. His former spouse, Linda M. (Campbell) Collins, and Doug had two children, Douglas E. Clark and daughter Lisa M. (Marvin) Wolfe. All are residents of Charleston, West Virginia. He also leaves behind his stepchildren, Christopher (Nina) Bovee of Lima, Ohio, Richard Bovee of Fostoria, Nancy (Cy) Baber, Sidney, Ohio, Sandra Fitzgerald of Findlay and Diana Smith of McComb, Ohio. Doug also has four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces and many relatives and friends.
