NAPPANEE — Frank Donald Miles Jr., 89, of Nappanee, passed away Friday, Jan. 10, 2020.
Frank was born April 12, 1930, in Elkhart, to the late Frank Sr. and Ruth (James) Miles.
Following high school, Frank enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served honorably in Germany during the Korean War era.
Surviving are his sons, Charles “Chuck” Miles of Mishawaka and Tom Miles of Three Rivers, Michigan. Also surviving are two grandsons, Phillip and Donald Miles, and his sister, Carol Hany. Frank is also survived by his longtime companion, Joan Hoffer of Nappanee.
He was preceded in death by his stepson, Bernd Miles and his siblings, Barbara Kelver, Helen Benjamin and Margaret Coffman.
Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola.
Cremation will follow and Frank will be scattered by his favorite fishing spot.
To view Frank’s full obituary, please visit www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
