FRANCIS D. MILLER May 4 ,1937 - Sept. 5, 2019

GOSHEN — Francis D. Miller, 82, died Thursday, Sept. 5, 2019, at home.
He was born May 4, 1937, in Coldwater, Michigan, to Roy O. and Jemima (Yoder) Miller.
On April 11, 1959, he married Margaret “Peg” Yoder in Indianapolis.
She survives along with a daughter, Carolyn Miller of Elkhart; a son, Robert (Joni) Miller of Millersburg; seven grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; two sisters, Loleta (Larry) Yoder of New Paris and Bernita Hall of Elkhart; and three brothers, Floyd (Joyce) Miller of Glendale, Oregon, Frederick (Scheryl) Miller of Fort Wayne and Farrel (Sharon) Millerof Goshen.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Franklin Miller, and infant sister, Joyce Miller.
Miller worked for Work One for 28 years as an audit examiner. He was a member of Pleasant View Church and regularly volunteered at Goshen Hospital as a Red Coat and at The Depot.
Visitation will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 8, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen.
A 10 a.m. funeral service will be conducted Monday, Sept. 9, at Pleasant View Church, 58529 C.R. 23, Goshen. Pastor Ron Diener will officiate.
Burial will follow at Christner Cemetery, Honeyville.
Memorial gifts may be directed to Goshen Home Care and Hospice.
