ELKHART – Frances Maxine Tippet, 93, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020, at Metro Health Hospital in Wyoming, Michigan.
Frances was born May 29, 1926, in Mishawaka to the late Alvin and Estella (Clubb) Augustine. She married Harold James Tippet on October 11, 1946, in Granger. Harold passed away on March 20, 2012.
Surviving is her daughter, Beth Tippet; a grandson and a great-granddaughter.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Harold; and sisters Betty Augustine and Louise Adams, and brother Ken Augustine.
Frances was a painter at CTS Corp. for 10 years. She loved collecting and selling antiques, and for a time, she and Harold had a booth at the Thieves Market in South Bend. She enjoyed gardening, canning and baking, especially trying new recipes.
Per her request, cremation has been chosen. She will then be laid to rest alongside her husband Harold at Salem Cemetery in Granger. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Billings Funeral Home and Altera Cremation Services, 812 Baldwin St., Elkhart.
Memorial donations may be made to New Salem United Methodist Church, 52173 Ash Road, Granger, IN 46530 or Seifert Drugs, 230 S. Main St., Elkhart, IN 46516 to help aid the underserved with co-pays for their drug expenses.
