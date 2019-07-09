GREENWOOD — Frances E. Billet, 95, of Greenwood, formerly of Elkhart, died Friday, July 5, 2019, at Aspen Trace in Greenwood.
She was born March 16, 1924, in Syracuse, to Lawrence C. and Olive A. (Clough) Deardorff.
She was a 1942 graduate of Syracuse High School and then attended Findlay College in Findlay, Ohio.
She married Delbert L. Billet on May 2, 1947, in Elkhart. Delbert preceded her in death Nov. 25, 1999.
Frances was an office clerk at Miles Laboratories for 20 years, retiring in 1982.
She was a faithful member of Elkhart City Church of the Brethren, (now Creekside Church of the Brethren), where she taught Sunday school for 35 years, served on the Witness Commission, and was a representative for Church and Community Services.
She enjoyed her loving family and spent her spare time reading and crocheting.
Left to cherish her memory are her children, June M. Ulery (John) of Greenwood, and Dale L. Billet (Deborah) of Elkhart; five grandchildren, Stephanie (Eon) Johnson, Janette Metzler, Kimberly (Ryan) McDowell, Jason Ulery, and Joanne Ulery; and four great-grandchildren, Gwen, Emilie, Gavin, and Madeline.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, and three stepsiblings.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, at Hartzler Gutermuth Inman Funeral Home.
A funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Thursday, July 11, at Creekside Church of the Brethren.
Burial will follow in Violet Cemetery in Goshen.
Memorial Contributions may be directed to Creekside Church of The Brethren, 60455 C.R. 113, Elkhart, IN 46517.
