WAKARUSA — Forrest L. Ludwick, 89, of Wakarusa, was born Nov. 14, 1930, in Elkhart, Indiana to Jacob and Catherine (Misner) Ludwick. After a brief hospitalization, Forrest passed Nov. 5, 2020.
He married Mary (Golden) Ludwick on Feb. 24, 1950; she preceded him in death in August 2013. They had three children, Bradley Ludwick of Agoura Hills, California, Craig Ludwick of San Diego, California, and Tina (Phil) Marsh of Elkhart, Indiana. Forrest has four grandchildren, David (Lindsey) Ludwick of Golden, Colorado, Jillian Marsh of Woodland Hills, California, Allison Marsh of Elkhart, Indiana, and Stephanie (Avery) Lehman of Churubusco, Indiana (with a great-grandchild expected in the spring). One brother, Gene, is deceased, with two surviving brothers, Robert (Joyce) Ludwick of Elkhart, Indiana, and Wayne (Debra) Herrli of Colorado. He is also survived by a brother-in-law, the Rev. Floran (Naomi) Mast, and a sister-in-law, Elsie (Eldon) Mast, both of Elkhart, Indiana.
