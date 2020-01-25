ELKHART – Floyd H. Clements Sr., 84, passed away Jan. 20, 2020, in Bronson, Missouri.
He was born Aug. 8, 1934, in Larkinsville, Alabama, to James F. and Annabelle (Sanders) Clements.
On Nov. 18, 1963, in Alabama he married Betty J. Clark; she survives along with three children, Marla Schroeder, Floyd (Shawn) Clements Jr. and Michelle Reese; and four siblings, Roy (Nancy) Clements, Mary (Junior) Roberson, Hugh Clements and Betty Baker. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter Dana Clements; and seven siblings, Eugene Clements, Stella Hambrick, Lullabelle O’Neal, Wayne Clements, Clarence Clements, Evie Johnson and Ruby Sanders.
Floyd was a U.S. Army veteran and a journeyman in several trades throughout his life. In his spare time, he enjoyed gardening and spending time with his grandchildren. He never knew a stranger and was always there to help someone in need.
Visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. with a 6 p.m. celebration of life service to follow Monday, Jan. 27, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Burial will be held in Prairie Street Cemetery at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association or to the American Cancer Society.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
