FLORENCE E. MCPHEE May 31, 1931 - Oct. 15, 2019

OSCEOLA — Florence E. McPhee, 88, of Osceola, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, at home surrounded by her family.
She was born May 31, 1931, to George and Elizabeth (Dixon) McLeod in Rock Lake, Ontario, Canada.
On July 7, 1950, Florence married Robert D. McPhee in the United Church in Ontario, Canada and he preceded her in death on March 7, 2016.
Florence worked as a hairdresser and owned her own salon.
She held degrees in business and also cosmetology.
Her greatest joy was taking care of her family.
She was a member of the First Church of the Nazarene, the Northside Church of the Nazarene, and loved to serve the Lord for others through mission work in the USA, Work and Witness mission, Meals on Wheels, and volunteered and worked in various areas in her church.
Florence was an avid knitter, seamstress, and enjoyed crocheting.
She was nicknamed “hummingbird” because she was always busy and will be remembered as a hard worker.
Florence is survived by her children, Patrick (Rita) McPhee, Brenda (Tom) McCuddy of Elkhart , Carla Kelley; her companion Todd Reinoehl of Granger; seven grandchildren, Jeanna (Justin) Geddes, Jamie McCuddy, Justin (Michelle) McCuddy, Rich (Lisa) McPhee, Laurie (Matt) LaFree all of Elkhart, Jared (Holly) Kelley of San Diego, California and Heather Kelley of Huntington Beach, California; 16 great-grandchildren; her siblings, Phyllis Robinson, Neil (Norene) McLeod and William (Jenny) McLeod; sisters-in-law Lois McLeod, Ella Mae McLeod and Myrna Matheson; brothers-in-law Lorne Trumble and Russ Hunter; and was loved by many nieces and nephews.
Florence was preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Robert; parents; son in law Joe Kelley; siblings Alex (Margaret) McLeod, Herb McLeod, Clifford McLeod , George (Doreen) McLeod, Margaret (Tom) Penney, Verna Trumble, Christeena Lamming and Maxwell McLeod; and brothers-in-law Ed Matheson and Bud Robinson.
Friends and family will be received from 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, in the Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561.
A funeral service in Florence’s honor will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Oct. 21, with calling one hour prior to the service.
Pastor Tim Sheets will be officiating.
Burial will follow the service at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
Preferred memorials are to be directed to Northside Church of the Nazarene, 53569 C.R. 7, Elkhart, IN 46514, or Comfort 1 Hospice, 129 South Dixie Way, South Bend, IN 46637.
To leave an online condolence or sign the guest book, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
