FERN F. ROSS Feb. 16, 1944 - Nov. 6, 2019

GOSHEN — Fern F. Ross, 75, of Goshen, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019, at her home of natural causes.
She was born Feb. 16, 1944, in Ezel, Kentucky.
On May 13, 1961, she married Wilbur Ross in West Liberty, Kentucky. He passed in 2013.
Survivors include two daughters, Sheila (Richard) Stilley and Vicki (Rich) Vanover, both of Goshen; nine grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; a brother, Jackie Sexton of Morehead, Kentucky; and two stepsisters, Maudie (Omer) Lawson of Dayton, Ohio and Virginia Arrowood of Cozahome, Arkansas.
Along with her husband, Fern was preceded in death by her mother, Edna (Manning) Sexton; father Audna “Jack” Sexton; two daughters, Anita Blankenship and Becky Ross; three brothers, Ray and Jim McGuire, and Kenneth Sexton; and a sister, Mildred “Millie” McMurtry.
She attended Word of Truth, Milford and Goshen Pentecostal House of Prayer. She demonstrated her faith by her acts by her kindness to others, she touched many lives of family, friends and co-workers. To know her, was to love her.
Fern retired from the RV industry and enjoyed spending time with family and watching W.W.E. Wrestling, Family Feud and Wheel of Fortune.
Her favorite hobby was volunteering in the concessions at Goshen Little League.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 16, at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home, Goshen and one hour prior to the 11:30 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, funeral service also at the funeral home.
Pastor Mike Kelley and Pastor Bill Lamb will officiate.
Burial will follow in Elkhart Prairie Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorial gifts may be directed to the Center for Hospice Care, Elkhart.
