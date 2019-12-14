EVELYN (SPEICHER) McGLASSON Jan. 15, 1930 - Dec. 11, 2019

GOSHEN — Evelyn Marie (Speicher) McGlasson, 89, of Goshen, passed away peacefully into the arms of her savior on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019.
Evelyn was born on Jan. 15, 1930, in Noble County, Indiana, to William L. and Mable (Walton) Speicher. Evelyn married her true love, Pastor Jack C. McGlasson, on Aug. 26, 1951, at Zion Missionary Church in Elkhart. He preceded her in death after 66 wonderful years of marriage on June 15, 2018.
They built a wonderful life together and were blessed with three children, Karen Sue (Brent) Martin, Kathy J. (Stephen) Fisher and Joel C. (Kate) McGlasson Sr.; also nine loving grandchildren, Margaret A. (Jeremy) Miller, Fredrick J. (Elicia) Martin, Nicholas A. (Vanda) Martin, Mark D. Fisher, Lydia H. (Charles) Akinbola, Elizabeth G. Fisher, Benjamin J. Fisher, Joel C. McGlasson Jr., Emily M. McGlasson; five great-grandchildren Preston W. and Peyton T. Miller, Cody J. (Alishia Johnson) Martin, Chloe L. Martin, and Zoey E. Martin; and a great-great-grandson Oliver J. Martin. A brother John (Carolyn) Speicher, sister Polly Ann Speicher Stroh and sister-in-law Bonnie Speicher survive as well.
In addition to her parents and husband, two brothers, the Rev. Wayne E. (Opal) Speicher and Donald G. (Beverly) Speicher and brother-in-law Richard Stroh preceded Evelyn in death.
Evelyn was a 1949 graduate of Concord High School; she worked for the Gas Company, CTS Corp. and Van Plywood.
Evelyn was a wonderful wife, mother and grandma, she loved serving her Lord in many different capacities, and she also worked with and supported her husband, the Rev. Jack McGlasson, in his ministry in the many churches they served. She was the church secretary at Zion Missionary Church before retiring.
Services celebrating the life of Evelyn M. McGlasson will begin with visitation from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 15, at Beulah Missionary Church, 57595 Old C.R. 17, Goshen. Funeral services will begin at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16, with visitation one hour prior also at Beulah Missionary Church. The Rev. Earl Smith will officiate. Burial will follow at Prairie Street Cemetery.
The family kindly request memorials to either Zion Missionary Church or Beulah Missionary Church.
Arrangements are under the care of Billings Funeral Home, Elkhart. Condolences may be made online at the Billings Funeral Home website.
