MANCHESTER, Tenn. — Evelyn Marie Medford Rogers, 90, died Wednesday, May 13, 2020, after succumbing to pneumonia.
She was born in Manchester on Oct. 31, 1929, to Bob Medford and Pearl Stacey Medford who preceded her in death along with her husband, Junior Rogers; sister, Alice Reed; brother, J.W. Medford; and son Dennis Rogers.
