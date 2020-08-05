ELKHART — Evelyn LeMunyon, 96, of Elkhart, passed away on Monday, Aug. 3, 2020, at East Lake Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Evelyn was born on June 28, 1924, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, to William and Julia Nelson. She was married to Paris Mark “Bud” LeMunyon on April 3, 1945, in Marianna, Florida. He passed away on May 27, 2004. Evelyn is preceded in death by her husband; sons Danny Ray LeMunyon and Terry Mark LeMunyon; and a brother, William Nelson.
