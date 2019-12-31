EVELYN DeLUCENAY Jan. 26, 1927 - Dec. 28, 2019

PLANO, Texas — Evelyn DeLucenay, 92, passed away Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Plano.
Evelyn was born Jan 26, 1927, in Thorndale, Texas, to Joseph and Cora Wilder. She was one of eight children: two sisters, a brother, a half-sister, and three half-brothers, all deceased.
She graduated from Thorndale High School, then moved to Austin where she worked for the state Health Department as a secretary for two years. She met Herbert at Camp Swift, an army base near Bastrop, Texas. After his return from the war, they married on July 10, 1946, at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Austin, Texas.
They moved to Indiana and resided in Bristol until 1982 when they moved to Waco, Texas. She was a member of St. Mary’s parish in Bristol for many years and then St. Jerome’s Catholic Church in Waco.
She was preceded in death by her youngest son, David, and husband of 68 years, Herbert. She is survived by five of her six children, Linda Hale of San Diego, Gary and Ronald DeLucenay of Elkhart, Indiana, Debra Fox of Oklahoma City, and Rebecca Stone of McKinney, Texas; and 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.
Rosary will be recited at 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 3, at Oakcrest Funeral Home, 4520 Bosque Blvd., Waco.
Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 4, at St. Jerome’s Catholic Church, 9820 Chapel Road, Waco. Internment will follow in Waco Memorial Park.
