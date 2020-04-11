WAKARUSA — Evelyn D. Risser, 79, Wakarusa, died at 11:40 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, 202,0 at Miller’s Merry Manor.
She was born April 6, 1941, in La Junta, Colorado, to John and Velma (Kiser) Evers.
On July 21, 1962, she married Ellsworth “Tiny” Risser and he died Jan. 9, 2020.
Surviving are two children, Michele (Jody) Schalliol of Nappanee and Myron (Mary) Risser of Elkhart; three grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; sisters Imogene (Wallace) Plank and Beverly Evers, both of La Junta, Colorado.
Preceding her in death were her parents and husband.
Evelyn was a nurse and a member of Olive Mennonite Church.
A celebration of life will be at a later date.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements and condolences, memories and support may be sent through to the website at www.rrefh.com or by mail to P.O. Box 2, Wakarusa, Indiana 46573.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.