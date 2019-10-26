ELKHART — Evelyn “Evie” C. Estep, 87, of Elkhart, died Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.
She was born Dec. 21, 1931, to Truman E. and Dorothy (Miller) Long.
On Jan. 9, 1950, she married Carl Estep in Elkhart.
Evie was a retail clerk for Montgomery Wards many years and retired from Chipco.
She was a member of the First Brethren Church of Elkhart.
Evie enjoyed RV camping, occasional visits to the casinos with friends, Notre Dame football, family barbecues, and looking after her dogs, Cali and Cami.
Evie is survived by her children, Tom (Marcia) Estep of Elkhart, Mark (Vickie) Estep of Cassopolis, Michigan and Chip (Carol) Estep of Union, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Judy Estep of Elkhart; her grandchildren, Christy (Mace) Hall and Kenzie Estep, both of Elkhart, the Rev. Jeff (Jamie) Estep of New Paris, Matt Estep of Millersburg, Joshua Estep of Portland, Oregon, Jessica Estep of Cassopolis, Melissa (Destry) Brown and Erica Estep, both of Jacksonville, Florida, Evan Estep of Elkhart; and seven great-grandchildren.
She preceded in death by her husband; son, Steven Estep; and parents.
A memorial service to celebrate Evie’s life will be at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 15, 2019, in the First Brethren Church of Elkhart, 24197 E. C.R.16, with the Rev. Dan Herendeen officiating.
The family will receive friends for one hour prior to service in the church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Heartland Hospice, 230 W Catalpa Drive, Mishawaka IN 46545 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 50 E. 91st St., Suite 100, Indianapolis, IN 46240.
To sign the online guestbook or to offer condolences to the family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
