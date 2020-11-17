CARMEL, Ind. — Eunice Klaire Hudson Edmonds (née Lund), 95, formerly of Elkhart, passed peacefully on Nov. 12, 2020, at Wellbrooke of Carmel in Carmel.
Eunice spent her life engaging with her community and friends through church, the Elks Lodge, and social groups. She especially enjoyed playing bridge and exploring the world beyond Northern Indiana through travel throughout the U.S. and Europe. She found beauty in nature which inspired Eunice to capture scenery in paintings, foster budding plants throughout her home, and collect a variety of bird-related items.
