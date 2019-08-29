ELKHART — Eugene Rush Jr., 44, of Elkhart, passed away Aug. 19, 2019, after a long illness.
He was born June 30, 1975.
He was the son of Eugene Rush Sr. and Vera Lee Alsup Rush.
He is survived by fiancé of seven years, Carrie Suire; brother Tommy and sister Patricia Rush; aunt Nan Barlow, uncle James Alsup; neice/goddaughter Makayla Labruyere; nephew Glenn David and many nieces and nephews.
Eugene was proceeded in death by grandfather Murl Alsup, grandmother Ann Alsup, his parents Eugene and Vera and sister Vera Marie George.
A memorial service will be from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, Aug 30 at Holiday Village Clubhouse, 1350 C. R. 3, Elkhart.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.