EUGENE P. GRINDEL Sept. 25, 1941 - Dec. 28, 2019

ELKHART — Eugene (Gene) Paul Grindel, 78, of Elkhart, died Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, following a brief battle with Leukemia.
Gene was born Sept. 25, 1941, in Kansas City, Kansas, to John E. Grindel and Anna (Duffels) Grindel.
On Aug. 20, 1985, he married Josephine Minelli in Elkhart.
He is survived by his wife and four children, including a stepson, Nicholas (Courtney) Bierbaum Jr. of Elkhart; a son, Douglas Grindel of Sewickley, Pennsylvania; a stepdaughter, Jessica (Michael) Shetterly of Elkhart; and a daughter, Deborah Ryan of Indianapolis. Also surviving are a brother, Robert Grindel of Wilmington, North Carolina; seven grandchildren, Renee (Cory) Rospert, Makenna Bierbaum, Jacob Shetterly, Ethan Ryan, Josie Bierbaum, Jax Bierbaum and Jami Bierbaum; two great-grandchildren, Parker Rospert and Mason Rospert; and several nieces and nephews.
Gene was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, John R. Grindel and Bernard Grindel.
Gene earned a bachelor degree from the University of Eastern New Mexico and served in the U. S. Air Force. He had a long career in information technology, retiring as a Senior Software Systems Engineer.
Prior to retirement, Gene and his wife lived in Highland Village, Texas, for 18 years.
Gene enjoyed cars and home projects. He could fix anything.
He enjoyed traveling, reading, helping his wife in the kitchen and spending time with his grandchildren.
He was an incredibly loving husband, father, grandfather and friend.
Friends may call from noon to 2 p.m. Monday Jan. 6, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway., Osceola, IN 46561.
A private family service in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens will follow.
To share a remembrance of Gene or to offer condolences to his family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
