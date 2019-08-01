ETHEL YAKE METZLER Dec. 19, 1923 - July 27, 2019

GOSHEN — Mary Ethel Yake was born Dec. 19, 1923, in Scottdale, Pennsylvania, to Martha Erb Eby Yake and C.F. (Clayton Franklin) Yake, the second of six children.
She died Saturday, July 27, 2019, in Goshen, Indiana, age 95.
Ethel is survived by husband Edgar; children Michael (Maaret Koskenalho, d.); Mary Martha (Gordon Prieb) and their child Eli; Peter (Kathryn Rowedder); and Philip (Sandra Anstaett) and their children Noah, Christopher, and Rachel; and her brothers, Stanley and Byron.
Ethel was preceded in death by siblings Lois (Kenagy), Marnetta (Brilhart), and Clayton Paul.
Full obituary online at: https://tinyurl.com/EthelMetzler
A memorial service will be at 3 p.m. Nov. 16, 2019, at Assembly Mennonite Church in Goshen. Sharing and supper to follow.
