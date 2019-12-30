ETHEL THALHEIMER Jan. 21, 1924 - Dec. 24, 2019

ELKHART — Ethel “Katherine” Thalheimer, 95, of Elkhart, passed away Tuesday, Dec. 24, 2019.
She was born Jan. 21, 1924, in Elkhart, to John and Myrtle (Martin) Garman.
On Sept. 13, 1941, in Elkhart, she married Phil Thalheimer; he preceded her in death April 4, 2005.
She was also preceded in death by her parents, one son, Robert Thalheimer and three brothers, George Garman, David Garman and Jack Garman.
Surviving are two granddaughters, Kristen Thalheimer and Lori (Randy) Slauf; two great-granddaughters, Alyssa (Alex) Halvorson and Kelsey Peterson; two great-great-grandchildren, Keira and A.J.; one brother, Vernon (Jean) Garman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Katherine worked at CTS Corp. for more than 41 years and was a member of the Quarter Century Club.
When she was younger, she did powder puff short track racing and more recently enjoyed playing bingo, cards and spending time with her family.
Visitation will be two hours prior to the 10 a.m. funeral service Friday, Jan. 3, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
The Rev. Jason Freiburger from St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church will preside and burial will follow in Prairie Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Diabetes Foundation.
