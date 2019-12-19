ETHEL P. SCHUH Oct. 23, 1922 - Dec. 15, 2019

ELKHART — Ethel P. Schuh, 97, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019, at the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care in South Bend.
She was born Oct. 23, 1922, in East Pointe, Kentucky, to the late Samuel and Martha (Moles) Leek.
Ethel married Charles L. Beatty in 1943; he passed away in 1971. She later married Hazen Schuh in 1979; he passed away in 1999.
Ethel is survived by two sons; Charles Beatty of Elkhart and Danny (Dixie) Beatty of Bristol; a sister, Vivian (Jerry) Kelly of Warsaw; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two former spouses; a son, Ronald Beatty; eight siblings, Samuel, Elmer, Merle, John, Don, Glen, Helen and Robert; and a grandchild, Shaune Lee.
Ethel retired from CTS Corp., where she worked primary as a night watchman.
She enjoyed playing bingo and doing word puzzles.
She will be remembered as a wonderful mom, true friend to those who knew her and a woman with a giving and generous heart.
The family would like to extend its gratitude to the staff at the Center for Hospice and Palliative Care for its great care of their Mom.
Per her wishes, there will be no services and cremation will take place.
A graveside service will be at 1 p.m. in Rice Cemetery in Monday, Dec. 23.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
