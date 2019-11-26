ESTHER M. HOUSTON Jan. 20, 1932 - Nov. 23, 2019

ELKHART — Esther M. Houston, 87, of Elkhart, died Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at the Elkhart Center for Hospice Care.
Esther was born, in Milford, on Jan. 20, 1932, the daughter of Andrew and Louise (Stieglitz) Rapp.
She graduated from New Paris High School with the Class of ‘50 and on May 21, 1966, she married John F. Houston (Sr.). He preceded her in death June 14, 2008, after 42 years of marriage.
Esther retired from the office at Miles Laboratories in 1995 after 24 years there.
She was a member of Creekside Church of the Brethren, was a lifetime member of the DAV Post No. 19 Auxiliary, and she was a past State Commander at which time she was awarded the distinction and title of Kentucky Colonel. She was also a member of the Loyal Order of Moose, Elkhart Lodge No. 599 and the American Legion Post No.143 in Bristol.
Esther enjoyed the time spent with family and friends, cherished her grandchildren and enjoyed caring for her “grand-dogs”.
In addition to her husband, Esther was also preceded in death by her brothers, Elmer, Floyd and Harry Rapp and her sisters, Rose and Mildred Rapp and Lucille Smith.
Esther is survived by her daughter, Kim (Dale) Brown of Elkhart; stepson John (Crystal) Houston, Jr. of Pattaya, Thailand; stepdaughter Georgia (Mike) Smith of Fairdealing, Missouri; grandchildren Heather (Wiley) Gladney of Appleton, Wisconsin, Joshua (Angela) Houston of Mascoutah, Illinois, Ben Houston of Woodbury, Tennesee and Michelle (Bobby) Carter and Shawna (Jonny) Sparks, both of Fairdealing; seven great-grandchildren; and her brother, George Rapp of Sacramento, California.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway. where friends may call from 9-10 a.m. Wednesday.
Entombment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
The family’s preferred memorials are the DAV Post No.19 Auxiliary, 1205 Middleton Run Road, Elkhart, IN 46516 or the Center for Hospice, 501 Comfort Place, Mishawaka, IN 46545.
To share a remembrance of Esther or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.