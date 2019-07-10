ESTHER A. MESSICK Oct. 15, 1927 - July 8, 2019

ELKHART — Esther A. Messick, 91, of Elkhart, passed away Monday, July 8, 2019, at Greenleaf Health Care.
She was born Oct. 15, 1927, in Deepwater, Missouri, to the late Nathan A. and Etha M. (Beeler) Ritter.
On Aug. 11, 1945, Esther married Delmas A. Messick and with this happy union they were blessed with four children.
She worked as a lab tech for many years.
Esther enjoyed painting, crafting, animals, gardening, reading and spending time with family.
She was a devoted mother and grandmother.
Esther is survived by her children, Mark Messick of Elkhart, Schryl Shank of Walkerton, Deborah (Mike) Peffley of Elkhart and Gail (John) Pietzak; nine grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her beloved husband, Delmas A. Messick and her parents.
Her funeral will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 11, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 Mckinley Highway, Osceola.
Friends may visit from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, July 10.
To share a remembrance of Esther or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
