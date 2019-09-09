ERVIN MILLER May 15, 1931 - Sept. 6, 2019

ELKHART — Ervin Miller, 88, died Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at Greenleaf Living Center.
He was born May 15, 1931, in Arthur, Illinois, to Menno and Fanny (Beachy) Miller.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene; children Stuart Miller and Sherrill (Brian) Shinabarger, all of Elkhart; five grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and siblings, David (Martha) Miller, Arthur, Illinois and Katie (Emmanuel) Troyer of Windsburg, Ohio.
A carpenter, he, was a member of Sunnyside Mennonite Church.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 13, at Sunnyside Mennonite Church, 23786 Sunnyside Blvd., and one hour prior to the 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. funeral service at the church.
Burial will follow in Yellow Creek Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Sunnyside Mennonite Church or Concord Fire Department.
