ERVIN GINGERICH Dec. 4,1939 - Sept. 29, 2019

GOSHEN — Ervin Gingerich, 79, of Goshen, died Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019, at Elkhart Hospice House.
He was born Dec. 4, 1939, in Arthur, Illinois, to Edward and Millie (Mast) Gingerich.
On Aug. 27, 1960, he married Elsie Yoder in Arthur, Illinois.
She survives along with three children, Roger (Susan) Gingerich of Pompano Beach, Florida, Dave Gingerich of Elkhart and Lynda (Randy Turney) Gingerich of Eugene, Oregon; five grandchildren, Lauren, Justin, Melanie (Caine) and Staci; a great-grandson, Lincoln; and four siblings, Edna Mae (Andy) Miller and Adlia (Irene) Gingerich, both of Arcola, Illinois, Dorothy (William) Otto of Sullivan, Illinois and Viola Jess of Arthur, Illinois.
An area resident since 1963, after serving his 1W in Indianapolis, he was an excavator, truck driver, land developer and small business owner.
He was a member of Belmont Mennonite Church for 25 years and is currently a member of Clinton Frame Church.
He was a faithful volunteer with Gideons International, Water for Life Haiti and was assistant chaplain at Elkhart County Jail.
Visitation will be from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4 and from 9:30 to 10:15 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, at Clinton Frame Church where a 10:30 a.m. Saturday funeral service will be conducted.
Burial will follow in Clinton Frame Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to Gideons International or Water for Life Haiti.
Online condolences may be shared at www.yoderculpfuneralhome.com.
