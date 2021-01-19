ELKHART — Ernest Simon, 75, of Elkhart, passed away on Jan. 12, 2021, in Marion, Indiana.
He was born on May 15, 1945, to the late Robert James Sr. and Ruby (Conlin) Simon in Catron, Missouri. Ernest served in the United States Army from June 1965 to 1968. He married Violet A. (Tyler-Smith) Simon on July 14, 1978; she survives.
