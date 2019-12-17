ERNEST E. LEWIS Sept. 25, 1954 - Dec. 10, 2019

ELKHART — Ernest Eugene Lewis, 65, of Elkhart departed this life Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, in South Bend.
He was born Sept. 25, 1954, in Earle, Arkansas, to the late James and Idessia (Moss) Lewis.
Ernest graduated from Memorial High School.
He was an avid drummer and vocalist for the Elkhart Jubilee Singers.
He loved helping any and everyone. Sensitive to helping the elderly, Ernest mowed lawns, ran errands, or just stopped in to say, “have a wonderful day”.
He never met a stranger and always had something cheerful to say to everyone in Elkhart.
Ernest was a member of Grow in Grace Church of Elkhart.
In 1974, Ernest united in marriage to Ella Louise Baker.
Ernest is survived by his loving sons, Simeon (Mari) Lewis of Elkhart and Montel of Indianapolis; a daughter, Shontel, of Indianapolis; one granddaughter; sisters Corine Lewis of Elkhart, Mamie (Elder Jay) Robinson, Lizzie (Bishop John) Ford, Betty Fairley and Patricia Lewis, all of Omaha, Nebraska; brothers Charles Lewis of Elkhart, John (Bonnie) Lewis, Jeremiah Lewis and Roy Henry Lewis, all of Omaha; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins he cherished.
Ernest was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Maurice and Irving Lewis; sisters Doris Jean and Lucille Malone; and one brother, James Motton.
A service for Ernest will take place at 11a.m. Friday, Dec. 20, at Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home with a visitation taking place one hour prior.
To leave the family an online condolence, please visit the funeral home website.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.