ELKHART — Ernest E. “Ernie” Bryant, 81, of Elkhart, while surrounded by family, went to be with his Lord and Savior on June 18, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Ernie was born Dec. 6, 1937, in Elkhart, to the late Floyd and Nora (Laughman) Bryant.
He was also preceded in death by sisters Virginia Scott, Pauline Humbarger and Marilyn Miller and five brothers, David and Kenneth Bryant and Charles, Bob and Dale Laughman.
On March 8, 1958, Ernie married the former Sandra J. Eyman in Elkhart. She survives along with a daughter, Melanie (Donald) DeGroff of Naples, Florida; a son, Richard (Nancy) Bryant of Goshen; three grandchildren, Caleb, Mike and Paul Bryant; and one brother, Saul (Phyllis) Bryant of Elkhart.
Ernie worked in the tool and die industry for many years at Arrow Tool and most recently at Select Tool.
He was a graduate of Elkhart High School and a member of First Baptist Church.
Ernie collected old Lionel trains and enjoyed making things in his work shop but he especially enjoyed repairing things.
Whenever someone needed help, Ernie could always be counted to be first in line to help.
Friends may call from 9:30 until 11 a.m. Monday, July 15, at the First Baptist Church, 53953 C.R. 17 Bristol, IN 46507.
Memorial services will be held immediately following visitation at 11 a.m. and the Rev. John Blodgett and the Rev. Ralph Vander Werf will officiate.
Hartzler-Gutermuth-Inman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
To leave the family an online condolence please visit the funeral home website.
