NAPPANEE — Erla Walters, 78, of Nappanee, died at 1:59 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, at Elkhart General Hospital.
She was born Aug. 3, 1941, in Myersdale, Pennsylvania, to Andrew “Andy” and Barbara (Mast) Diener.
On Aug. 4, 1962, she married Gordon Jay “Gordy” Walters in Nappanee.
Erla was a 1960 graduate of Nappanee High School.
She had been the church secretary at Bourbon Mennonite Chapel for seven years, Farmwald Lumber for seven years, in the kitchen at Nappanee Elementary School for seven years and also in the kitchen at Country Table Restaurant. She was a member of Nappanee Missionary Church.
As much as Erla loved birds, reading, camping, biking and hiking, rock collecting, and taking pictures, she most of all loved children and serving in student ministry in her church.
She is survived by her husband, Gordy; daughters Tami (Bob) Bancroft of Mishawaka, Sheri Walters of Nappanee and Jodi (Brianna Elsmore) Walters of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren Kirsten (Ferris) Durik of Columbia City and Brandon Snodgrass of Mishawaka; great-grandson Gideon Durik; brother Lester (Marlene) Diener of Nappanee; and sister Lydia Miller of Nappanee.
She was preceded in death by her son-in-law, Scott Snodgrass; grandson Jordan Snodgrass; brother Bill Diener; and sisters Sally Brown and Anna Yoder.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Monday, Feb. 3, at Nappanee Missionary Church Chapel and for one hour prior to the funeral service which will begin at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Feb. 4, in the Worship Center, Nappanee Missionary Church.
Pastor Jason Rohde will officiate and burial will be in Hepton Union Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to NMC Children’s Department or Kenya Baby Center.
Arrangements are with Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Nappanee.
