GOSHEN — Erin Richelle Schlabach, 34, of Goshen, died at 8:29 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at the scene of a motorcycle accident. Arrangements are with Miller-Stewart Funeral Home, Middlebury.
