ERIC P. KNIGHT Dec. 22, 1944 - Sept. 25, 2019

ELKHART — Eric Paul Knight, 74, of Elkhart, passed away Sept. 25, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Eric was born Dec. 22, 1944, in Elkhart to the late Paul Charles and Iva Elizabeth (Eby) Knight. He was a graduate of Jimtown High School, Class of 1963. Eric was an entrepreneur and owned and operated Knight’s Mower and Kart for over 15 years. Later, he spent more than 20 years helping the Amish community with their transportation needs, driving their families to events whenever needed.
Surviving are his sons, Jeffrey (Tammie) Knight of Elkhart, Brandon (Bethany) Knight of Bloomington, Indiana, and Dustin Knight of Elkhart. Also surviving is his longtime companion Brenda Smothers of Elkhart, and his siblings, Stephen (Susan) Knight of Goshen, Valerie (Jerry) Williams of Elkhart, Rex (Penny) Knight of Edwardsburg, Michigan, Randy Knight of Bremen, and Cynthia (Gary) Prusinski of Elkhart. Surviving as well are the mother of his children, Trudie Knight of Elkhart, and his grandchildren, Bryce, Ian, Ethan, Samuel and Hannah Knight.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the 4 p.m. funeral service on Monday, Sept. 30, at Cruz Family Funeral Home in Osceola. Interment will follow at a later time in Olive Cemetery, Elkhart.
Eric enjoyed drag racing at tracks throughout the Midwest and was a mechanic and driver for several years in the annual Elkhart Go-Kart races. He loved music and played the bass guitar and drums. He was a man of faith and a “servant follower,” doing God’s work when called to do so and doing it obediently.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jimtown High School, c/o Baugo Community Schools, 29125 C.R. 22, Elkhart, IN 46517.
To view Eric’s online video tribute or leave a condolence for his family, friends can visit the funeral home website at www.CruzFamilyFH.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.