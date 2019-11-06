ERIC BROWN Oct. 27, 1950 - Nov. 1, 2019

WAKARUSA — Eric Brown, 69, of Wakarusa, died unexpectedly of natural causes at his home, Friday, Nov. 1, 2019.
He was born Oct. 27, 1950, in Elkhart, to Lemuel F. and Marie J. (Truex) Brown.
He lived his lifetime in Wakarusa. He was a 1968 graduate of Wakarusa High School.
He was second generation in his family business, Brown & Brown General Contractors in Wakarusa, which he served as president. He was a member of the Wakarusa United Methodist Church, the Carpenter’s Pension Board, MACIAF in South Bend and the Wakarusa Chamber of Commerce. He was a member and past president of the Wa-Nee School Board.
On Dec. 6, 1985, he married Diane Roemke in Wakarusa. She preceded him in death Oct. 3, 2008.
Eric is survived by his children, Hannah (Brandon) Aitken of Wakarusa and Spencer Brown, Parker, Colorado; stepchildren Jill (Jay) Madary of Glen Ellyn, Illinois, Jamye (Neil) Richmond of Wakarusa and Joel (Amanda) Best of Goshen; grandchildren Leo, Jake, Jack, Julia, Jenna, Chloe, Garret, Jaden, Ginger and Jesse; sister Marita (Ben) Kreps of Wakarusa; and brother Ken Brown of Wakarusa.
He was preceded in death by his parents; infant brother, Roger H. and infant sister, Sarita A. Brown.
Family and friends may call from 2-4 and 5-8. Thursday, Nov. 7, at Thompson-Lengacher & Yoder Funeral Home, Wakarusa and for one hour prior to the funeral service, which will be at 2 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at the Nappanee United Methodist Church.
The Rev. Greg Way, pastor of Wakarusa United Methodist Church will officiate, assisted by the Rev. Ed Geleske, former pastor.
Family graveside services will take place in South Union Cemetery, Nappanee.
Memorial contributions may be made to Eric Brown Memorial Fund for Wa-Nee Schools.
