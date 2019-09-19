ELKHART — Emma L. Wilson, 89, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 17, at Eastlake Nursing & Rehabilitation.
She was born Dec. 4, 1929, in Elkhart, to William and Romayne (Dobb) Brown.
On Feb. 17, 1950, in Elkhart, she married Omar Wilson Sr.; he preceded her in death April 19, 2012.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and three siblings, Eleanor Gilbert, Lewis Brown and Dorothy Russell.
Surviving are three sons, Daniel R. Wilson, Robert E. (Kathy) Wilson, both of Elkhart, Omar D. (Cindy) Wilson Jr., of Lady Lake, Florida; two daughters, Cheryl Miller of Elkhart and Joyce (Brian) Green of Wilmington, North Carolina. Also surviving are 10 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandson and one sister, Miriam Komins.
Emma worked at Miles Laboratory (Bayer) for more than 25 years and was a member of the Miles Quarter Century Club, Elkhart Moose Lodge No. 599, and enjoyed camping and bowling.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the 5 p.m. funeral service Friday, Sept. 20, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home.
Presiding will be Pastor Katherine Kolodziejczyk from Zion Lutheran Church in Bristol.
Burial will be at 2 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, in Prairie Street Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the charity of donor’s choice.
