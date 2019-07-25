ELVA W. BEECHY Feb. 27, 1923 - July 24, 2019

MILLERSBURG — Elva W. Beechy, 96, of Millersburg, died at 3:12 a.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at Goshen Health Hospital.
He was born Feb. 27, 1923, in Lagrange County, to William and Amanda (Schrock) Beechy.
On March 9, 1944, in LaGrange County, he married Beulah Mae Mast; she died March 31, 2016.
Surviving are two daughters, Esther Yoder of Millersburg and Freida (Mike) Katsaros of Sarasota, Florida; five sons, Robert LaVern Beechy of Shreveport, Louisana, Harley (Jennifer) Beechy of Millersburg, Bill (Kim) Beechy of Middlebury, Edwin (Carolyn) Beechy of Millersburg and Floyd (Michelle) Beechy of Millersburg; 14 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; nine stepgreat-grandchildren; two sisters, Alice (Menno) Yoder of Shipshewana and Amanda Miller of Chouteau, Oklahoma; brother-in-law Ora Weirich of Elkhart; and sister-in-law Jackie Beechy Mazzoni of Matteson, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; granddaughter and her husband, Carol Ann (Eldon) Miller; grandson Merlin Miller; stepgranddaughter Candie Targgart; four brothers, Ammon, Vernon, Raymond and William, Jr. Beechy; three sisters, Mary Miller, Anna Miller and Katherine Weirich; two sisters in law, Ida Beechy and Georigia Beechy; and three brothers-in-law, John Miller, Amzie Miller and Irvin Miller.
Elva was a member of Fairhaven Mennonite Church.
He was a farmer all his life until retiring in 2016. He operated the Millersburg elevator from 1970 to 1985, farming was his life.
Visitation will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, July 26 and 2 - 4 and 6 - 8 p.m. Saturday, July 27, at Fairhaven Mennonite Church, 13513 S. R. 4, Goshen.
Funeral services will be at 2 p.m. Sunday, July 28, also at the church.
Services will be conducted by the Fairhaven Mennonite Church Ministry Team.
Burial will be in Thomas Cemetery, Goshen.
Memorials may be given to Fairhaven Mennonite Church Memorial Fund.
Online condolences may be offered at millerstewartfuneralhome.com.
