ELVA A. ROOT May 6, 1917 - Aug. 16, 2019

BURR OAK, Mich — Elva A. Root, 102, of Burr Oak, passed away peacefully at home Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
Elva was born in Huntley, Illinois, May 6, 1917, the daughter of the late John William and Agnes (Schmalz) Anderson.
Elva married Robert (Bob) E. Root on Dec. 31, 1942, in Rockford, Illinois.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob (July 3, 1979), three brothers (Harvey, Charles and Raymond) and recently (May 12, 2019) son-in-law Robert (Rob) B. Herman.
Elva is survived by her children, Barbara Herman, Kirk (Sue) Root, Marcia (Bob) Wilson and Mary (Ollie) Irvin; grandchildren Karla (Greg) Kughn, Denise (Kevin) Hahn, Tim (Jean) Root, Katie (Kirk Lilley) Root, Kevin (Jennifer) Lock, Amy (Jamie) Leonard and Spencer (Danielle Moticka) Lock; great-grandchildren Jake, Jared and Emily Kughn, Grace and Madison Hahn, Elka Root, Racine and Linden Lilley and MJ Lock, Josh, Max and Sammy Leonard, her sister-in-law, Helen Anderson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Elva graduated from Byron, Illinois High School and attended Western Michigan University, graduating with the class of 1940. She and Bob met at WMU. Elva taught home economics at Plainwell, Michigan High School before marrying Bob and for one year at Burr Oak High School. Elva and Bob resided in Kalamazoo for several years.
In 1948, they moved to Burr Oak where Bob became proprietor/pharmacist of the Burr Oak Drugstore.
According to Elva’s wishes, she will be cremated and laid to rest next to her beloved husband in the Burr Oak Township Cemetery.
A celebration of Elva’s life will be at 11a.m. Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019 at the Burr Oak Methodist Church. Graveside services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to the Burr Oak Garden Club, the Burr Oak Township Library or the Burr Oak Fire Department.
Memorials can be sent to P.O. Box 81, Burr Oak, MI 49030
Also at www.hackmanfamilyfuneralhome.com where personal messages of support may be left for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.