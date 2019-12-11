ELMER JEAN SHAVER Oct. 6, 1935 - Dec. 6, 2019

ELKHART — Elmer Jean Shaver, 84, of Elkhart, died Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at Elkhart General Hospital.
Elmer Jean was born in Cooter, Missouri, Oct. 6, 1935, to Luther Clyde and Minnie (Yielding) Hill.
She retired from Whirlpool Corp. in LaPorte and enjoyed the time she spent with family and friends.
Elmer Jean was preceded in death by her sister, Mary Farley and brother Tracy Porter.
She is survived by her son, Randy (Cynthia) Emigh of Granger; daughter Jackie Holt of Elkhart; grandchildren Kyle Emigh of Granger, James Dylan Holt of Alexandria, Virginia and her sister, Virginia Chandler in Arkansas.
Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, in Chapel Hill Funeral Home, 10776 McKinley Highway.
Friends may call from 6-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 13, in the funeral home. Entombment will be in Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens.
To share a remembrance of Elmer Jean or to offer condolences to her family, please visit www.chapelhillmemorial.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.