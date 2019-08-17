ELMER FOSTER Aug. 12, 1941 - Aug. 5, 2019

CAPE CORAL, Fla. — Elmer “Sonny” Vernon Foster, 77, of Cape Coral, formerly of Elkhart, passed away at 2:30 a.m. Aug. 5, 2019.
The memorial service will be at Syracuse Community Center from 3 to 7 p.m. Oct. 5.
Sonny was born in Warsaw on Aug. 12, 1941. He attended Pierceton High School.
Sonny was married to Mary Jane Foreman Foster on June 26, 1976 and was married for 40 years.
Sonny was self employed for most of his life.
He enjoyed fishing and was a member of the North Webster Lions Club in Indiana.
Sonny is survived by his companion Mary Jane Foreman Foster; his children, JR Foster, Shawna Kolb and Chavonne Gloster; his brother, Greg VanPelt; and his grandchildren, Seth, Elle and Brenna; and other family and friends.
Sonny was preceded in death by his father, Elwood Foster and his mother, Laura Weber.
