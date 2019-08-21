ELMA J. PRICE-STEWART Dec. 23, 1921 - Aug. 16, 2019

ELKHART— Elma J. (Sedam) Price-Stewart, 97, of Elkhart, passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great grandmother.
She was born Dec. 23, 1921, to the late Ernest and Dorothy (Crabb) Sedam in Culver.
She married Max L. Price in Plymouth. He died in 1956.
She later married Willard (Stu) Stewart. She was preceded in death by her husband, Willard Stewart; brother Dennis Sedam; sons Dennis Price, Dick Price and Jim Price; daughter June Ann Price; son-in-love Jim Mucha; and daughter-in-love Mary Lou Price.
Surviving are two daughters, Mary Lou Mucha and Joanna (Bob) Arber; 20 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and six great-great grandchildren.
Services will be at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior on Thursday, at Billings Funeral Home, 812 Baldwin St.. Visitation from 5-7 p. m. Wednesday, at Billings.
Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.