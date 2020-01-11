ELLSWORTH D. RISSER July 13, 1941 - Jan. 9, 2020

WAKARUSA — Ellsworth “Tiny” Devon Risser, 78, of Wakarusa, died at 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, at Miller’s Merry Manor.
He was born July 13, 1941, in Elkhart County, to Devon and Florence (Shaum) Risser. On July 21, 1962, he married Evelyn (Evers) Risser.
Surviving are his wife, Evelyn, of Wakarusa; children Michele (Jody) Schalliol of Nappanee and Myron (Mary) Risser of Elkhart; three grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister Connie (Greg) Ferrier of Niles, Michigan, and brother Wayne (Etta) Risser of Elkhart.
Preceding him in death are his parents and a sister, Karen Kaminawaish.
Ellsworth was graduate of Bethany Christian High School and a member of Olive Mennonite Church. He worked as a meat cutter at Universal Co-op, Goshen.
Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 13, and one hour prior to the 11 a.m. funeral service on Tuesday, Jan. 14, all at Olive Mennonite Church, 61081 C.R. 3, Elkhart. Pastor Philip Leichty and Pastor Kevin Yoder will officiate. Burial will be at Olive (West) Cemetery at a later date. Memorial donations may be directed to Olive Mennonite Church.
Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret-Lienhart Funeral Home, Wakarusa, is handling arrangements; online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com
