ELLIS V. BOOTH SR. May 12, 1931 - Nov. 24, 2019

ELKHART — Ellis V. Booth Sr., 88, of Elkhart, passed away Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019.
He was born May 12, 1931, to the late Frank V. and Martha (Whitaker) Booth.
He married Glenora D. Moyer on Oct. 24, 1953. Glenora preceded him in death.
Surviving are his son, Ellis V. “Jay” (Esther) Booth and his grandchildren, Chuck Hardy and Chris Booth.
Surviving as well are his siblings, Ida Mae (Paul) Thomas and Florence (Richard) Stilter and his great-grandchildren, Faith Elizabeth, Chaz Ellis and Chace Ethan Hardy. He is also survived by his brother-in-law, Ron (Joyce) Moyer.
Preceding him in death were his siblings, Anna Lee Wilson, James, William, Paul and Eugene Booth, Mary Webb, Nannie Webb and Bethel Bowling.
A graveside service will be at 2 p.m. Nov. 29, in the Masonic Garden on the grounds of Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in Osceola.
Cruz Family Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements.
