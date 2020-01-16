ELKHART — Ellen L. Honey, 77, of Elkhart, died Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020.
She was born Jan. 5, 1943, in Elkhart, to Charles Alvin and Murriel Lydia (Ridenour) White.
Survivors include children Sharon (Lawrence) Brooks of Saginaw, Michigan and Roxane Honey, Connie (Dennis) Swathwood and Wille E. (Tammy) Honey, all of Elkhart; 14 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; a great-great grandbaby; and brothers Eudell “Bub” and Lavern “Vern” White.
Visitation will be from 1 p.m. until the 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 18, funeral service at Yoder-Culp Funeral Home.
Deacon Lawrence Brooks, son-in-law, will officiate.
Burial will follow in Elkhart Prairie Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be given to Elkhart County Humane Society.
