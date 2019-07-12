NEW PARIS — Ellen J. Holdeman, 82, of New Paris, died at 2:39 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Goshen Hospital.
She was born May 1, 1937, in Elkhart, to Clifford and Bertha F. (Stryker) Nusbaum.
On July 21, 1956, she married James Ray Holdeman and he died Sept. 24, 2005.
Surviving are sons, Mike Holdeman and Mark (Annette) Holdeman, both of New Paris; daughter Jennifer Garber of Cromwell; son-in-law Scott Faulkner of Cromwell; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Frank Nusbaum of Goshen.
Preceding her in death were her parents; husband, James; son Richard Holdeman; daughter Virginia Faulkner; brothers Fred, Ben, Dave and Ken Nusbaum; and a sister, Berty Krago.
Ellen was a homemaker and retired from Wal-Mart in 2003.
She was a member of New Paris Church of the Brethren.
Visitation will be from 2-5 p.m. Saturday, July 13, and one hour prior to the 1 p.m. service Sunday, July 14, all at Rieth-Rohrer-Ehret Funeral Home, 311 S. Main St., Goshen.
Burial will follow in New Paris Cemetery.
Pastor Stan Godfrey will officiate.
Memorial donations may be directed to the New Paris Church of the Brethren.
Online condolences may be sent at www.rrefh.com.
