ELIZABETH NIFONG Feb. 13, 1926 - July 16, 2019

ELKHART — Elizabeth (Baab) Nifong, 93, long-time resident of Elkhart, passed away at 8:50 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019, at the Center for Hospice Care of Elkhart.
Elizabeth was born Feb. 13, 1926, in Hinchman, Michigan, to the late George Baab and Marie (Diener) Baab and was one of eight siblings, all of whom proceeded her in death.
Elizabeth was married to Floyd K. Nifong on Dec. 28, 1944, in Berrien Springs, Michigan. He preceded her in death Dec. 24, 2008, in Elkhart.
She dedicated her life to being a homemaker, loving and enjoying her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She also loved God with all her heart and served faithfully at New Life Baptist Church of Osceola.
She is survived by daughter Stacy (Tim) McCarty of Warsaw and son Bruce (Megan Chambers) Nifong of Sudbury, Massachusetts; grandchildren Lorra Roberts of South Bend, Caleb (Brianna) McCarty of Cleveland, Ohio, Aaron (Dorothy) McCarty of Seattle, Washington, Hannah McCarty of Warsaw, Jason McCarty, also of Warsaw, Aire, James and Christopher Nifong of Sudbury; and great-grandchildren Katelyn Weidner, Theo McCarty and Libby McCarty.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Friday, July 19, at Walley-Mills-Zimmerman Funeral Home, Elkhart.
The funeral service will be delivered at the funeral home following the visitation.
Pastor Mike Cramer from the New Life Baptist Church will preside.
Burial will follow in Rice Cemetery, Elkhart.
Online condolences may be sent to www.wmzfh.com.
Memorial contributions may be given to the New Life Baptist Church, 11593 McKinley Highway, Osceola, IN 46561.
