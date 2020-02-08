ELKHART – Elizabeth Mitchell was born Aug. 6, 1938, in St. Joseph’s Island, Ontario, Canada, to Thomas and Elizabeth (Fields) Kinghorn.
She died Feb. 5, 2020.
She was proceeded in death by her husband, Edward C. Mitchell.
Surviving are her children, Kristen Bates, Peter (Lynn) Mitchell, Philippa Storey, Bridget (Herb) Turley and Edward (Pam) Mitchell. Also surviving are eight grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Rob) Faria, Kelsey Mitchell, Kevin (Aimee) Storey, Shauna (Will) McWilliams, Herbie Turley, Courtney (Shaun) Riffle, Brandon (Hannah) Mitchell, Christina Mitchell and Spencer Woodiwiss. Also surviving are 10 great-grandchildren, Cullen, Isaiah, Rowan, Alyssa, Olivia, Korbin, Chase, Brody, Faith, Braelynn, and one great-great-grandson, Liam.
Her siblings are Alvin (Barbara) Kinghorn, who proceeded her in death, Geri (Bill)Ball, residing in Brimley, Michigan, and Candace (Wayne) Woodiwiss, residing in Elkhart. Her nieces and nephews are Dave (Colleen) Kinghorn, Tom (Mary) Kinghorn, Peggy (Russell) Green, Caroline Kinghorn, Laurie (Gary) Spencer, Kevin (Wendy) Ball, Steven (Chris) Ball, Cathy (Mark) Harris, Cordell (Sandra) Woodiwiss and Sandra K. Woodiwiss. Also surviving are numerous grand and great-grand nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth loved her family. She enjoyed spending time with all her grandchildren, nieces and nephews, and had a contagious smile and laugh. She loved pink, was a talented seamstress and loved sharing her knowledge and talents with all her family.
A private family memorial was scheduled for Feb. 7 in memory of Elizabeth’s life.
Elkhart Cremation Services is entrusted with her arrangements.
