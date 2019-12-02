ELIZABETH M. WILLIAMS Jan. 24, 1933 - Nov. 30, 2019

ELKHART — Elizabeth M. “Betty” Williams, 86, of Elkhart, passed away peacefully Saturday evening, Nov. 30, 2019, at her home.
She was born Jan. 24, 1933, in Paris, Michigan, to Daniel P. and Mildred (Romaine) Whalen.
She is survived by her children, Deborah (Bo) Rutherford, Terrence (Deanna) Williams, Stephen Williams, Paula (Jeffry) Watson and Sandy (Brian) Weller; seven grandchildren, Nicole, Courtney, Chelsea, Amanda, Caitlin, Taylor and Grace; and six great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by a son, Andy Williams; a granddaughter, Carissa Rutherford; daughter-in-law, Lynn Williams; brother John Whalen; sisters Kathleen Young, Marcie Glowney and Dana Watkoski; and her parents.
Betty retired from the Selmer Co. after 25 years and then worked for Martin’s Supermarket at North Pointe.
She was a member of the Eagles Auxiliary, Aerie No. 395 and enjoyed bowling, going to the casinos and most of all, her grandchildren.
Visitation for Betty will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, at Stemm-Lawson-Peterson Funeral Home, 1531 Cobblestone Blvd. Elkhart, where a celebration of life service will be at 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are preferred to the Alström Syndrome International in memory of her granddaughter, Carissa.
Online condolences may be sent to the Williams family at the funeral home website.
